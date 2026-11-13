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Chiefs LB Nick Bolton named NFLPA Community MVP in Week 10
8 days ago
On this Red Friday, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) announced that Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was named Week 10 Community MVP. According to the post, the Bolton Empowerment Foundation partnered with Harvesters and packed 700 bags of kid-friendly food to aid Kansas City students facing food insecurity this week. The “BackSnacks” are meant to last throughout the school year, “ensuring students have access to food over the weekends.”