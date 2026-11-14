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How to Evaluate a Peptide Certificate of Analysis (COA)
12 days ago
Austin, TX - November 13, 2025 - How to Evaluate a Certificate of Analysis for Research Peptides. A Certificate of Analysis (COA) is the single most important document a laboratory receives with a research peptide order, yet many researchers read only the purity percentage at the top and move on. That number means little without the method, batch identifier and reference standard behind it. Here is what to actually check.