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Women’s Basketball Opens 2026-27 Campaign with 67-54 Road Win at Cameron
12 days ago
LAWTON, Okla. – The East Central University women's basketball team officially tipped off its 2026-27 season on Friday night, earning a 67-54 road victory over Cameron University in the Oklahoma Women's Basketball Challenge at Aggie Gymnasium. After battling through a difficult second quarter, the Tigers responded with an explosive second-half performance to secure their first win of the season.