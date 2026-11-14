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Massive Microsoft outage disrupts businesses, government agencies worldwide
By Maria Deutscher,11 days ago
A glitch in Microsoft Corp.’s network has disrupted the work of businesses and government agencies in more than 70 countries. The bug, which reared its head on Thursday about 12:35 p.m. EST, knocked the company’s popular Exchange Online platform offline. Organizations use the cloud service to store employees’ inboxes and calendars. Microsoft has still not fully restored its infrastructure.