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FAA grounds all domestic flights after reported network outage
By Maria Deutscher,12 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration today grounded all domestic flights in the U.S. The rare order was issued by the Air Traffic Control System Command Center, or ATCSCC. It’s an FAA facility in Northern Virginia that is responsible for monitoring air traffic and mitigating potential risks. When ATCSCC identifies issues such as airport congestion, it provides local officials with guidance on how to address them.