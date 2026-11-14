undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Multnomah County settles for $9M with former jail inmates exposed to tear gas in 2020
By FOX 12 Staff,12 days ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County has agreed to pay $9.08 million in a settlement with people exposed to tear gas in the downtown Portland jail. The federal class action lawsuit claims that between May 29 and July 29 of 2020, law enforcement agencies deployed tear gas and other chemical agents almost nightly outside of the Multnomah County Justice Center during protests following the murder of George Floyd.