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The role of a pilot during a ground stop, according to an expert
By NPR,12 days ago
The FAA has now lifted its nationwide ground stop, but when it was in effect earlier today, there were still planes in the sky, and pilots had to navigate the situation at a moment's notice with little information. Earlier tonight, when the ground stop was still in effect, I spoke to John Cox, a former commercial airline pilot and an aviation safety expert.