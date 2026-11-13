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Ground stop lifted hours after stranding thousands of flights across the U.S.
By Corky Siemaszko, Tom Costello, Joy Y. WangMarlene Lenthang,11 days ago
U.S. air traffic was brought to a standstill Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop for departing flights that lasted more than five hours. The FAA lifted the ground stop at 8:15 p.m. ET, after more than 7,000 flights were canceled and airports across the country...