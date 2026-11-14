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A Cozy Home Town and Noisy Neighbors in Warota: I Live Next to the Demon King's Castle Early Access Release
By James Cunningham,12 days ago
The afterlife used to be simple, in that a just life was rewarded with somewhere good and a cruel life earned eternal punishment. There were all kinds of variations, from the Greek's "Being dead sucks for everyone in the miserable afterlife of Hades" to the Norse "Party it up, valiant warriors, in the mead halls of Valhalla!" Then along came isekai, and all of a sudden being dead was less about the final reward and more getting a second chance but powered up this time. Whether on a date with truck-kun or slumped over in the office never to move again, the end of a life that never reached its potential was sad enough that the universe awards a round two, this time in a world much more suited to the strengths of the no-longer-deceased.