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Flash flooding possible across Permian Basin as training storms tap Gulf moisture
By Source: Weather Prediction Center,12 days ago
Shallow thunderstorms organize: Shallow thunderstorms with favorable orientation to the deep layer flow are developing across the Permian Basin of West Texas and far southeast New Mexico, capable of training and repeating over the same areas. A narrow window exists for isolated flash flooding, with localized totals reaching 1 to 2 inches possible over 1 to 2 hours as rain rates approach 1.5 inches per hour. The threat continues through 4:00 a.m. CST.
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