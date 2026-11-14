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2 Make a Difference: Lakeshore Lions Club kicks off annual holiday poinsettia sale
By Sylvia Weatherspoon,12 days ago
BATON ROUGE — A beloved Christmas tradition is officially underway in Baton Rouge as the Lakeshore Lions Club launches its annual holiday poinsettia sale. Known throughout the community as a go-to source for seasonal greenery, the club is offering poinsettias in classic red, white and pink across a variety of sizes to help local residents decorate for the holidays.