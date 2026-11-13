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Gameday Predictions: UCLA football vs Illinois
By Jacob Nguyen,8 days ago
This post was updated Nov. 14 at 12:12 a.m. No. 4 UCLA football (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) enters the last quarter of the regular season with a matchup against Illinois (6-3, 4-2) on Friday night at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins are now projected to have a bye in the College Football Playoffs and are one of just two undefeated teams remaining in the country. Here are the game predictions from Sports editor Jacob Nguyen and Sports interns Noah Martinez and Evelyn Hare.