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Nebraska Army and Air National Guard prepare for major national disasters through real-life simulations
By Danielle DaSilva,12 days ago
YUTAN, Neb. (KLKN) – Beginning at 5:15 a.m. Friday morning, 208 Nebraska National Guard soldiers and airmen gathered at the Mead Training Center to extract victims from rubble and administer medical treatment. This was only a simulation, but the activity tested the troop’s real-life abilities in case of a...
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