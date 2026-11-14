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‘Disappointment, uncertainty’: Travelers at Lambert react after FAA issues nationwide ground stop
By Casey Zanowic,12 days ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Travelers faced delays, cancellations and uncertainty after the Federal Aviation Administration announced a nationwide ground stop, lasting several hours and leaving many flights delayed or cancelled for the night. “How many of you have any idea of what’s going on,?” a Delta employee...