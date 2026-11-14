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Act your wage: think tank wants higher ethics standard for soon-to-be-salaried state lawmakers
By Florian Knowles,12 days ago
Historically, New Mexico Legislators have used their unpaid status to skirt implementing certain ethical standards. However, starting in 2029, New Mexico legislators will receive $67,800 a year after voters approved a constitutional amendment to pay lawmakers. Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, nonpartisan Think New Mexico released a report proposing...