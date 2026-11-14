undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Storm Tracker Forecast: It finally feels like fall with cooler temperatures, wind, rain and mountain snow
By Howie Gordon,12 days ago
Active weather, including periods of wind, rain, snow, and cooler temperatures, will occur for the rest of the forecast period. Partly cloudy, chilly and breezy (SE 10/G20 MPH) EXTENDED FORECAST:. The second round of storms will move in Saturday night/Sunday morning but should not be as strong or heavy as...
2