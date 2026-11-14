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Woman arrested on DWI charges in Newburgh
By Daniel Duric,12 days ago
NEWBURGH, NY — A Bronx woman faces multiple felony charges after state police say she was driving drunk with four children in her vehicle on the New York State Thruway. Paulina A. Cepeda-Lema, 30, of Bronx, was arrested Nov. 8, 2026, and charged with four counts of felony aggravated DWI with a passenger less than 16 (DWI Leandra’s Law) and four counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
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