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New Jersey homebuyer get conflicting information from seller on solar panel warranty
4 days ago
A South Jersey homebuyer says they are facing another hurdle in an already troubled closing after receiving conflicting information about the property's solar panels. Parts coverage extending into 2041 appeared in both the appraisal and solar inspection reports, the buyer said — contradicting the sellers' attorney's statement that there was no warranty.