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5 Things to Know about University Theatre’s ‘The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane’
12 days ago
For more than 60 years, Fresno State’s Department of Theatre and Dance has brought the magic of live theatre to young audiences across the Central Valley. Founded in the late 1960s by Dr. Janet Loring, the department’s Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) program has grown into a beloved tradition, with its annual spring tour reaching nearly two dozen elementary schools and thousands of students each year. Now, that legacy takes center stage in a new way as TYA makes its debut as part of the department’s mainstage season with “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.”