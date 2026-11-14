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Raiders win regional championship with 56-10 win over Hobart
By Leo Goldman,12 days ago
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. -- For the first time since 2021, the Northridge Raiders are heading to semi-state, after walloping the Hobart Brickies 56-10. Northridge jumped out to a 14-0 first half lead and never looked back. Touchdowns from Keivontre Copeland, Myhles Norman, Kane Yeater, and others had the Raiders leading by 24 at the half. Not to be outdone, the Northridge defense registered multiple takeaways, just as they've done all season.
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