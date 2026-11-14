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NHL Trade Talk Recap: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Penguins & Hurricanes
By Old Prof,12 days ago
In today’s NHL trade recap, the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to add help on their blue line. However, their salary cap is in such tough shape that they can’t pull off any trades. With the Oilers, Connor McDavid is putting up points like they’re easy. He’s on pace for a 200-point season, something only Wayne Gretzky has accomplished. With the Pittsburgh Penguins, future Hall of Famer Erik Karlsson looks like he’s headed out the door. Several teams are interested, including the Carolina Hurricanes. However, he has a no-trade clause and can choose where he lands.