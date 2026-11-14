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Legislature Pays Tribute to Virgin Islanders With Road and Building Namings, Awards
By Finn Sharpless,11 days ago
The 36th Legislature honored nine Virgin Islanders Friday, marking two road and three building namings and presenting the Medal of Honor and Key to the Territory. Senate President and Lt. Gov.-elect Milton E. Potter presided over the ceremony at Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas, where honorees received tributes authorized by earlier legislation and resolutions. Speakers also called for implementation of a law requiring swimming and water-safety instruction in public schools, funding for a 3D mammography machine and stronger government financial management.