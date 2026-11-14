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'Everybody for themselves': The Points Guy offers advice to those affected by FAA ground stop
12 days ago
Brian Kelly, founder of ThePointsGuy.com, has offered his tips and advice to travelers for nearly two decades. His expertise has helped people save time and money while handling stressful travel moments with ease. One such situation came up Friday afternoon with the Federal Aviation Administration's ground stop affecting airports nationwide....