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FAA ground stop raises questions after rollout of new AI air-traffic system
12 days ago
WASHINGTON — A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop Friday prompted questions online about a new artificial intelligence tool recently introduced across the country. The system is the Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories system, also known as SMART, and it's designed to analyze weather, flight paths, air traffic and controller staffing to help predict congestion and recommend more efficient routes.