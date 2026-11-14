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Video replay: UFC 335 & UFC 336 press conference
By Mike Bohn and Jeronimo Guerra, MMA Junkie,12 days ago
NEW YORK – The UFC staged a massive UFC 335 and UFC 336 press conference on Friday with eight fighters from the two cards set to take the stage. In attendance to answer questions for the media will be UFC 335 headliners Charles Oliveira and Diego Lopes, who meet for the BMF belt, as well as heavyweight co-headliners Alex Pereira and Sergei Pavlovich. Additionally, the UFC 336 title bouts of Joshua Van vs. Manel Kape and Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales will be on hand.