undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Central Notes: Cooley, Anderson, Salomonsson
By Brian La Rose,12 days ago
It will be at least a little while longer before Utah’s leading goal-getter is back in the lineup. KSL Sports’ Ben Anderson relays (Twitter link) that center Logan Cooley won’t play on Saturday. In addition, head coach Andre Tourigny indicated that he doesn’t expect to have Cooley back this coming week. At this point, the Mammoth are waiting for some test results before determining next steps for the 22-year-old. Cooley is off to a great start to his season with 11 goals and 10 assists in 18 games, putting him second on the team in scoring. Now, it appears he’ll be out for a few more games at a minimum, with the team undoubtedly hoping that the test results don’t reveal a longer-term issue.