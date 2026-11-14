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FAA Ground Stop Leaves College Football Teams Scrambling to Reach Saturday Games
By Mariane Angela,12 days ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils postponed their flight to Orlando until Saturday morning, the Purdue Boilermakers boarded buses to Iowa, and the Colorado State Rams held an airport walk-through after a nationwide ground stop disrupted travel for college football teams a day before kickoff. The Federal Aviation Administration halted departures...