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Marksmen Offense Explodes for Five Goals in Win Over Birmingham
By Trevor Savage,12 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Marksmen got back to their winning ways with a 5-3 victory over Birmingham to kick off their homestand. A fast moving first period was underway in Fayetteville as the Marksmen came out hungry scoring just 3 mins into the game. A shot from the half wall by Graeme McCrory, was able to sneak past the blocker side of the Bulls goaltender to give the Marksmen the 1-0 lead.