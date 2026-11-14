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Round One Scores & Recaps (United Community Bank Scoreboard)
By blitzsportsga,12 days ago
Round One is in the books! Here are the scores and relevant information for each of the local contests. SUBSCRIBE FOR ACCESS TO BLITZ EXCLUSIVE CONTENT ($5.99/month) No drama here…the Tigers (10-1) took care of Gordon Lee in a 49-0 blowout. Marco Huff had an early TD on the first drive, and Jace Lyle added to it with a 17-yd TD. Tate Kirk had a 94-yd TD to Essien Lockleer, making it 20-0 after one. Huff had a 9-yd TD and a 2PC got it to 28-0 in favor of Commerce in the second. That held to the half, and Kirk threw a 3rd-quarter TD from 46 yards to Bryson Parks. Huff added his third TD, and Kirk threw a final TD to Brennan Griffith.