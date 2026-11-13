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Cass County Central Dispatch receives donation
By Name,7 days ago
The Cass County Central Dispatch got a bit of a boost recently. The Niles Tractor Supply Company donated $250 to the 911 Dispatchers through their Hometown Heroes Program. The 911 dispatchers are the first point of contact in someone’s time of need and the donation is set to help Cass County. From answering phone emergency calls to coordinating help and supporting first responders, the dispatchers play an important role in serving and helping protect the community.