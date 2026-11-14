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Belmond City Council to consider building and demolition permit fees and more
By Jason Eaton,12 days ago
The Belmond City Council will consider a resolution establishing building and demolition permit fees during its regular meeting Monday. In other business, the council will consider an application for a collector’s permit from T&S Sanitation. Council members will also consider appointments to the Planning and Zoning Board. The proposed...