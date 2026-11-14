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Fast Start Lifts Raiders Past Yale
12 days ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – After a four-game homestand, the Raiders kicked off their first ECAC weekend road trip on Friday night against Yale at Ingalls Rink. Colgate came out fast with three goals in the first period and did not look back. Junior Max Nagel scored a hat trick with two in the first period, and the third coming early in the final frame. With the win, the Raiders record their second ECAC victory of the season.