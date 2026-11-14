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Nationwide flight shutdown exposes aging FAA equipment; several St. George flights canceled
By Mori Kessler,12 days ago
A failure of decades-old air traffic control equipment grounded flights nationwide Friday, prompting renewed calls for a major overhaul of the nation's aviation system. The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the nationwide ground stop Friday evening, but warned that flight disruptions could continue into the weekend as airlines worked to restore normal operations.