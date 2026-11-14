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RADIO IOWA: UI research finds atrazine in Iowa water, leaves, household dust
By Mitch Williams,12 days ago
Researchers at the University of Iowa have found several pesticides often used on farms are showing up in surface water, urban trees and even household dust. The researchers say the results provide new insights into how pesticides travel through Iowa’s environment. For example, the herbicide atrazine is mostly used for corn production, but it was detected in 91% of water samples from streams and rivers in northeast Iowa and 96% of leaf samples collected in Iowa City.
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