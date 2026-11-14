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UPDATE: UL System president resigns; reportedly owes $350K in back federal taxes
12 days ago
The University of Louisiana System President Rick Gallot has tendered his letter of resignation, the Board of Supervisors announced during an emergency meeting on Friday. The board added his resignation is effective Dec. 1. It has appointed Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana’s State Superintendent of Education, to serve as president of the System following Gallot’s departure.