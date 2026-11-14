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Greater Alabama STEAM Fly-In & Drive-In at Craig Field canceled after FAA grounds flights on Friday
By Cindy Fisher,12 days ago
Organizers have canceled the Greater Alabama STEAM Fly-In & Drive-In set for Saturday due to FAA grounding flights nationwide on Friday. The event was scheduled to bring aviation exhibits, aircraft displays, family activities and interactive experiences. A statement said the Saturday event was canceled because of the uncertainty caused by...
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