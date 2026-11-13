undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Visiting Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks – the Majestic Mountain Loop
By Rob Taylor,4 days ago
Visiting Sequoia, Kings Canyon and Yosemite National Parks all in the same trip is a great idea, and there’s even a name for it: the Majestic Mountain Loop. You can visit all three parks over a few days or a week, and however you pace yourself it’s a great trip. We’ve done this exact trip to the three Sierra National Parks twice, and each time it’s been beautiful and fun, and even though the trip has included three different National Parks, it’s felt like a complete visit with some wonderfully deep exploring.
2