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KALITTA, CAPPS, GLENN AND HERRERA LEAD FRIDAY NHRA FINALS QUALIFYING AT POMONA
By Bobby Bennett,12 days ago
Doug Kalitta isn’t ready to surrender his Top Fuel championship, and Friday at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, he made certain everyone knew it. The reigning champion grabbed the provisional No. 1 qualifying position at Pomona, Calif., while teammate and championship leader Shawn Langdon struggled to 14th in the only session completed before weather shut down nitro qualifying.