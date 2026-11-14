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Mother says P.E. coach dragged 7-year-old son down school hallway, pinned him to wall
By Yasmine Cowan,12 days ago
SAN ANTONIO - A Pearsall mother says her 7-year-old son came home from school with a red mark on his wrist after a disturbing encounter with a P.E. coach. Larissa Aguiler said an assistant principal at Ted Flores Elementary called her to report an incident involving her son, Asher, and a coach. Aguiler said she was told the coach had to pull Asher away from a teacher and restrain him.
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