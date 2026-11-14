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Watch: WBTV Football Friday Night game coverage - Nov. 13, 2026
By Cassidy Johncox,12 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Playoffs continue for high school football teams in the Charlotte region! WBTV will be live Friday night with highlights from several local games. WBTV’s Football Friday Night was live at 11:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, in the video player up above. Nate Wimberly and Cam Gaskins will have all the scores and highlights from Week 11.