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Databento raises $100 million Series C at $1.1 billion valuation
By Databento,11 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — Databento, the market data platform for modern finance, announced a $100 million Series C financing at a $1.1 billion valuation. The round was led by Fifth Down Capital, an early investor in Databento, with participation from nearly all of the company’s existing investors, including NEA, DRW Venture Capital, Tribe Capital, and Hedosophia.