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Donald C. Luedloff
11 days ago
Donald C. Luedloff passed away on November 13, 2026, at the age of 94. Donald proudly served his country in the United States Army and the Army Reserves. He was a longtime and devoted member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wentzville, Missouri, where he was actively involved in many areas of church life. Over the years, he sang in the church choir and served as Sunday School Superintendent, President of the Congregation and Elder.