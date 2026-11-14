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WH: Lives Were Never At Risk During Ground Stop
12 days ago
The White House assured the public that "there were never any lives at risk" during a nationwide ground stop issued for all U.S. airports on Friday. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated at a White House briefing that the ground stop was a precautionary measure and not due to a cyberattack. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the issue to "an incredibly old air traffic control system," as reported by Al Jazeera.