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Top Things To Do in Key West, Florida
8 days ago
For an island that is only about four miles long and two miles wide, it is honestly wild just how much there is to see, eat, and experience in Key West. Whether you want to spend your days out on the water spotting wild dolphins, exploring remote national parks, or bar hopping down Duval Street, you will never run out of things to do on this tiny slice of paradise. Here are all my favourite must-do activities in Key West, along with a few helpful tips to make the most of your trip!