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Tell It Like It Was - Rev. Nancy Nollau Mack and Ebenezer UCC
9 days ago
Paul Mack_Louis Edward Nollau_King of Prussia_tired of all this religious fighting_Evangelical meant something very different_Friedrich Muench_Emmaus Home_Eden Seminary. Gentle readers, when first I came to Augusta in the mid to late 1970s, I was quickly introduced to Ebenezer UCC. I’m not what you’d call a religious guy, but some friends invited me to join them at Ebenezer one Sunday, and bring my flute, mandolin, and guitar.
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