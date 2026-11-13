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First Snow Hits NC Mountains, and It's Just a 95-Minute Drive From Greenville
By Winnie Alease,10 days ago
The season's first snow started flying Friday morning in the North Carolina mountains, and for anyone in the Upstate chasing a quick glimpse of it, there's a spot that rarely disappoints: the rest area on I-40 right at the Tennessee–North Carolina state line. It sits roughly 92 miles from Greenville, putting it about an hour and 35 minutes away by car, as reported by WYFF News 4.
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