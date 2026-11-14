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UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach overcomes shoulder injury against Illinois
By KYLE GLASER - Associated Press,12 days ago
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Ty Dieffenbach’s legacy continues to grow at UCLA. His reputation for toughness has, too. Dieffenbach injured his left arm late in the second quarter Friday night against Illinois, leaving the No. 4 Bruins with third-stringer Madden Iamalaeva under center, but returned in dramatic fashion in the third quarter to lift UCLA to a 22-14 win and keep their unbeaten season alive.