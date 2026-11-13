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Celebrating Our National Signing Day Student Athletes!
11 days ago
Fifty-one of our student athletes signed commitment letters this week to compete at the college level!. The students were honored with National Signing Day ceremonies at their high schools to celebrate their signing of National Letters of Intent. This week is the earliest opportunity for high school seniors to sign a binding commitment to play competitive college sports other than football. More signing days will be held throughout the rest of the school year. We’re on a mission to be the highest-performing school district in Georgia where our students are learning more, growing more, and achieving more in our classrooms (and on our athletic teams) than they could anywhere else!
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