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With election results in, WCCUSD will continue to get parcel tax money it has relied on for two decades.
By Qianshan Weng,12 days ago
Voters in the West Contra Costa Unified School District have approved Measure V, which renews a parcel tax to raise $10.2 million annually for district and charter schools. According to Contra Costa County’s election update Friday, 75% voted “yes” on the measure, which is above the two-thirds majority required to pass.