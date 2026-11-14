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DC Was Right to Replace James Gunn and Peter Safran. The Formula Had Gone Stale.
12 days ago
OPINION / DC STUDIOS — DC finally has an opportunity to get out from under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership. It should take it. On November 9, Skydance confirmed that former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham would take over as DC Studios president and chief creative officer on December 1. Gunn and Safran are leaving their executive jobs, not being banished from the franchise: both are returning to creative work, including Gunn’s upcoming Man of Tomorrow. That is an important distinction, but it does not weaken the case for new leadership.